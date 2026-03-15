site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-jabari-walker-out-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Jabari Walker: Out for Sunday
•
1 min read
Walker (illness) won't play Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.
Walker is set to sit out his second straight game due to an illness. With Walker out, there will be more minutes available for Trendon Watford, Dalen Terry and MarJon Beauchamp.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read