Walker agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After the Trail Blazers declined to extend Walker a qualifying offer last week, Walker became a free agent and will move on to a new destination after three seasons in Portland. The 2022 second-round pick appeared in 60 games for the Trail Blazers in 2024-25, averaging 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.6 assists and 0.5 three-pointers in 12.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound Walker is capable of playing both frontcourt spots, and after shooting below 30 percent from beyond the arc in his first two seasons in the league, he made major strides in 2024-25 by converting at a career-best 38.9 percent from downtown. Despite the improvement he showed last season, Walker's playing-time outlook won't necessarily improve in Philadelphia, where he could struggle to carve out minutes behind Joel Embiid (knee), Adem Bona, Justin Edwards (ribs), Trendon Watford and Johni Broome.