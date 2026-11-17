Walker ended with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 135-123 win over Brooklyn.

With Joel Embiid (foot) back in the lineup Monday, Walker moved to the bench. However, he still delivered an efficient performance en route to a season-high-tying 12 points. The 24-year-old has averaged 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per showing over his last six appearances (one start), and he should continue seeing increased minutes for as long as Adem Bona (back) and Dominick Barlow (back) are sidelined.