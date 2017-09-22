76ers' Jacob Pullen: Signs deal with 76ers
Pullen agreed to a contract with the 76ers on Friday, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
The deal is likely a training camp invite, as it seems doubtful that Pullen would be signed to a guaranteed deal considering his lack of NBA pedigree. Since graduating from Kansas State back in 2011, where he averaged 20.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals, Pullen has been playing professionally overseas. During his 17-game Eurocup stint last year, he posted 10.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 17.9 minutes per contest.
