Springer produced 31 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 147-126 win over Westchester.

Springer finished with season highs in points and rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He also posted his most assists since Feb. 6 and notched at least three steals for the 11th time during the campaign.