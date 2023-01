Philadelphia assigned Springer to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Springer didn't make any appearances during his recent stint with the NBA squad, but he'll presumably get extended playing time while in the G League. Across 12 appearances with Delaware, the 20-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.