The 76ers have assigned Springer to their G League affiliate in Delaware, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Springer was recalled by the team prior to their 76ers prior to Friday's 119-108 victory over the Knicks. He did not ultimately see the floor. The 20-year-old will now be available to get some work in with the Blue Coats.
More News
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Recalled, will be available Friday•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Solid performance in win•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Strong production in win•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Assigned to G League•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Left off injury report•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Not playing Wednesday•