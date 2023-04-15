Springer will return to the bench for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round versus the Nets.
Springer made a two-game cameo in the starting five for the Sixers, but he only logged two total minutes in the finale and played no more than seven minutes in a contest prior to the late-season stretch. Springer doesn't figure to be a factor in Philadelphia's postseason rotation.
