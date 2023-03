The 76ers sent Springer to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Springer made his first NBA appearance Sunday since Jan. 17 and totaled one rebound, one assist and two steals in three minutes during the 112-93 win over Washington. He'll head back to the G League, where he'll presumably garner a major role in the Blue Coats' backcourt.