The 76ers recalled Springer from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Springer will be available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nets after a one-day stint in the G League. He played 31 minutes Tuesday in the Blue Coats' 123-105 win over the Lakeland Magic, finishing with 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists in 31 minutes.