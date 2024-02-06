Springer registered eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Springer has only logged 254 minutes of action this season, but his defensive contributions have been stellar. Among all wings, his 2.7 percent steal rate is the third-highest mark, while his 1.9 percent block rate trails only John Konchar (calf). Springer is a viable streaming candidate for defensive production if he continues operating in a 20-plus minutes per game role.