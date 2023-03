Springer posted 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over Westchester.

Springer scored at least 20 points for the third time over his past four games and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds en route to a second consecutive contest with a double-double. He also dished out a season-high eight assists and notched at least five steals for a third time during the campaign.