Springer (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Springer's absence streak will extend to three games Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to right ankle tendinitis. His next chance to so suit up is Saturday's matchup with Charlotte.
More News
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Questionable against Orlando•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Partial participant in practice•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Won't play Tuesday•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Ruled out Monday with ankle injury•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Off injury report•
-
76ers' Jaden Springer: Will not play Saturday•