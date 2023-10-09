Springer delivered 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-106 preseason loss against the Celtics.

Springer was one of four Philadelphia players who scored in double digits in the season opener, though it's worth noting how efficient he was after missing just two shots and one free throw attempt all game long. Springer is battling to earn a steady role off the bench once the regular season starts, and there's no question this was a step in the right direction in that regard.