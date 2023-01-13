Springer tallied 28 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Thursday's 149-137 win over Maine.

Springer bounced back with an efficient offensive performance after scoring just two points in his last G League outing (Jan. 8 against the Swarm). Across 11 G League appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 17.4 points in 27.6 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. He was recalled to the NBA club Friday and will be available for Saturday's matchup against Utah, though he's unlikely to see significant playing time.