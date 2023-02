Springer tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Springer was efficient from the field en route to his 11th outing of the season with at least 20 points, but he failed to make a significant impact elsewhere. Across 22 appearances, he's averaging 18.4 points while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from deep.