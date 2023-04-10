Springer totaled 21 points (6-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

Springer scored at least 20 points in each of Delaware's postseason wins and fell one rebound shy of a double-double in back-to-back games to end the season. Across 34 G League appearances, the 20-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. He was recalled to the NBA club following the Blue Coats' win, but he's not expected to feature in Philadelphia's postseason rotation.