Springer produced 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 win over the Raptors 905.

Springer scored 20-plus points for the third time over his past four appearances and notched his third double-double during that stretch. He also fell one assist shy of his season-high mark, which he set against Westchester on March 3.