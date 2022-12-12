Springer played the final 1:41 of Sunday's 131-113 win over the Hornets, finishing with one turnover and no other statistics.

Springer recently missed time with a quadriceps injury, but he's been available for the 76ers' last three games and finally got the chance to play in garbage time of Sunday's contest. The 2021 first-round pick has made only five appearances at the NBA level through his first two professional seasons and is likely to be assigned to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats in the near future in order to pick up meaningful playing time.