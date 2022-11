The 76ers assigned Springer to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.

After a brief stint in the G League, Springer rejoined the 76ers ahead of Monday's game against the Suns but didn't play in Philadelphia's 100-88 loss. Head coach Doc Rivers won't have room in the rotation for the second-year guard for the foreseeable future, so Springer will head back to Delaware so he can pick up meaningful playing time.