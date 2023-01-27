Springer (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against Denver.

Springer was recalled to the NBA club from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets, but he was ultimately sidelined for the contest due a non-COVID illness. It appears like the 2021 first-round pick has since cleared the aliment and will be available Saturday, but he's unlikely to see any playing time, as he's averaging just 3.7 minutes across seven NBA appearances this season.