Head coach Nick Nurse said Springer (ankle) "should be OK" to play Thursday against the Pacers after practicing Wednesday, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Barring any further setbacks in his recovery from right ankle tendinitis leading up to Thursday's 7 p.m. ET opening tip, Springer looks poised to put an end to his four-game absence. Even if Springer is available, however, he won't be a lock to be included in Nurse's rotation.