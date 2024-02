Springer will start Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Springer will make his first start of 2023, capitalizing on the absences of De'Anthony Melton (back), Marcus Morris (foot) and Danuel House (foot). In his last four appearances, Springer is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.25 steals across 21.8 minutes.