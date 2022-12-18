Springer totaled 24 points (9-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over Westchester.

Springer missed both of his three-point attempts but made every field-goal attempt from inside the arc en route to his second outing with at least 20 points. Across five G League appearances, he's averaging 16.6 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 26.3 minutes per game. He's been recalled by the 76ers and will be available for Monday's matchup against Toronto.