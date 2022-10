The 76ers exercised Springer's third-year team option for 2023-24 on Sunday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Springer, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will be due $2.23 million in 2023-24. Through his first one-plus NBA seasons, Springer has struggled to see the court for the 76ers, appearing in just four games for Philadelphia while instead logging the majority of his playing time with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.