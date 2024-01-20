Springer (ankle) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Hornets.

The absence will mark Springer's fourth straight game missed due to an ankle injury. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday versus the Spurs. The 21-year-old averaged 2.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks across 13.2 minutes in the five games prior to his injury.