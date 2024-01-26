Springer (ankle) tallied eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 15 minutes in Thursday's 134-122 loss to the Pacers.

Springer had missed the 76ers' last five games with right ankle tendinitis before gaining clearance to play Thursday. He ended up taking hold of a rotation spot in his return, though it's unclear if he'll retain a regular role on the second unit once the 76ers are back to full strength. Tobias Harris (illness) and Marcus Morris (foot) were both sidelined Thursday and could return for Saturday's game in Denver, while De'Anthony Melton (back) could be ready to play at some point next week.