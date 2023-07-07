Springer put up 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and seven turnovers across 29 minutes of Thursday's 100-91 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Springer is entering his third NBA season, but he has only 18 games under his belt with the 76ers. He is just 21 years old, however, and it's possible that a potential James Harden trade could open up some playing time in Philadelphia.