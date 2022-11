The 76ers recalled Springer (quadriceps) from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, but he'll remain sidelined Friday against the Bucks.

Springer is still nursing a right quad strain, so while he'll rejoin the parent squad ahead of Friday's game, he isn't expected to be available for another week or so. Even once he's healthy, Springer isn't likely to have a significant role in the 76ers' rotation.