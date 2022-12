Springer notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, five steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 138-99 loss to the Vipers.

Springer scored in double figures for a sixth straight game and notched a season-high five steals. Across seven appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 steals in 26.3 minutes.