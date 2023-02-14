The 76ers recalled Springer from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The second-year guard will rejoin the 76ers for practice Tuesday after he most recently popped for 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in his most recent appearance for the Blue Coats in Saturday's 166-139 win over the Wisconsin Herd. Springer could remain with the 76ers for their final game before the All-Star break Wednesday against the Cavaliers, but he's unlikely to be included in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation.