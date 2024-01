Springer won't play in Monday's game against Houston due to right ankle tendinitis.

Springer was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Monday's 1 p.m. ET opening tip, and given the nature of his ankle issue, he could be at risk of missing the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Nuggets. The third-year wing has typically been a fringe rotation player for the 76ers, playing no more than 15 minutes in any of Philadelphia's last four contests.