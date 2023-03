Springer tallied 36 points (14-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 loss to Texas.

Springer bounced back from a four-point outing in Delaware's previous game to notch a season-high 36 points. Across 30 G League appearances, he's averaging 18.7 points while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep.