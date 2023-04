Springer recorded 43 points (14-30 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 win over Rio Grande.

Springer scored a playoff-high 43 points and blocked a season-high four shots while leading Delaware to victory in Game 1 of the G League Finals. The Blue Coats need one more win to be crowned champions of the 2022-23 campaign.