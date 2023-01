Springer posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

Springer wasn't all that efficient and missed all four of his three-pointers, but he did score at least 20 points for a second straight game. Across 12 appearances with Delaware, the 20-year-old is averaging 17.7 points while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three.