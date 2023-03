Springer tallied 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 42 minutes during Thursday's 104-99 win over Capital City.

Springer missed both his three-pointers but was otherwise efficient from the field en route to a team-high 24 points to help Delaware advance to the G League Eastern Conference semifinals. He was recalled to the NBA club following the contest, but he figures to return to the Blue Coats for Sunday's matchup against Long Island.