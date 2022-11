Springer recorded 28 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 loss to Capital City.

After quiet outings in his first two G League appearances, Springer exploded for a team-high 28 points Thursday. Across three contests with Delaware, the 20-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 29.9 minutes.