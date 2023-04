Springer produced 21 points (8-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 41 minutes during Sunday's 108-94 win over Long Island.

Springer scored at least 20 points for a third straight game but committed a team-high seven turnovers. His 16 rebounds were a season high and helped the point guard notch his fourth double-double of the campaign. Springer will be a vital piece for Delaware during the G League Showcase Cup Championship.