Springer totaled 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 166-139 win over the Herd.

Springer was ultra-efficient en route to a season-high 30 points. Across 18 G League appearances, he's averaging 18.4 points while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep.