The 76ers assigned Springer to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Springer will presumably suit up for the Blue Coats in Tuesday's game against the Lakeland Magic before likely rejoining the 76ers ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets. The 2021 first-round pick has made just seven appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 3.7 minutes.