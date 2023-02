Springer registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six steals, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Charge.

Springer scored at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past seven appearances and notched a season-high six steals. However, his overall performance was marred by a season-high six turnovers.