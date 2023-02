Springer managed 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-102 win over the Squadron.

Springer was solid offensively, but he fell one point shy of a third straight game with at least 20 points. He also recorded four steals for a second consecutive contest, marking the fifth time he's registered four or more in a game this season.