Springer finished with 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 28 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 118-113 loss to Greensboro.

Springer struggled with his shot but still extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games. He also tied his season high with four steals before fouling out of Friday's contest.