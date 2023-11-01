The 76ers exercised Springer's team option for 2024-25 on Tuesday, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Springer has averaged 1.0 points, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.0 minutes across his first two games this season. Despite making just 20 NBA appearances for Philadelphia since 2021-22, the 21-year-old guard will stick with the 76ers for at least one more season.