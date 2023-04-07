Springer has been assigned to the NBA club on Friday after winning the G League Finals with the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Springer posted 21 points (6-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes as Delaware defeated Rio Grande 114-110 to win the championship in a two-game sweep. The second-year guard out of Tennessee has yet to play more than seven minutes in an NBA contest this season, so he shouldn't garner much fantasy interest, unless Philadelphia opts to rest a bunch of regulars for either of its final two regular-season games.