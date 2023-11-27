Springer (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Springer was questionable for Monday's matchup due to an illness, and he'll be unable to suit up. Patrick Beverley and Furkan Korkmaz could see a few additional minutes Monday, while Springer's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans.
