76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Absent from injury report
Okafor (illness) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Okafor was held out of Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards due to the illness, but it looks like the extra day of rest has helped him get over it. Okafor is expected to return to his role Friday as center Joel Embiid's primary backup, which will likely result in the former Duke standout playing around 20 minutes off the bench.
