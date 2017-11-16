76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Wednesday
Okafor (illness) is available to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Okafor is apparently feeling much better and will be available off the bench for Wednesday's tilt, though he's outside of the rotation and likely won't see much, if any, playing time.
More News
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Out Monday vs. Clippers•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Doubtful Monday with illness•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Sixers decline fourth-year option•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Out with illnes•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...