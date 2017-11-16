76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Wednesday

Okafor (illness) is available to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor is apparently feeling much better and will be available off the bench for Wednesday's tilt, though he's outside of the rotation and likely won't see much, if any, playing time.

