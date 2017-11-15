76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Doubtful for Wednesday
Okafor (illness) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Okafor is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, which has sidelined him over the last few games. That being said, Okafor wasn't a part of the regular rotation prior to the illness and his absence shouldn't have a fantasy impact. Joel Embiid will get the majority of the center minutes, with Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes battling for the reserve playing time.
