76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Fails to play in season opener
Okafor (illness) didn't play in the 76ers' 120-115 season-opening loss Wednesday to the Wizards.
It's unclear if the illness -- which Okafor first came down with Monday -- was the primary reason he didn't play or if he's simply not a part of the 76ers' early-season rotation. Though the injury to Richaun Holmes (wrist) created a void at the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid, it's possible that Amir Johnson will receive the first crack at filling that spot rather than Okafor. Though he fouled out and shot just 2-for-7 from the field in 15 minutes, Johnson offers a floor-stretching element that Okafor doesn't bring to the position.
